Consider the function g ( x ) = ( x − 2 ) ( x + 1 ) 2 g\left(x\right)=\left(x-2\right)\left(x+1\right)^2 on the interval [ − 1 , 2 ] \left\lbrack-1,2\right\rbrack . Determine if Rolle's Theorem applies to this function on the given interval. If it does, find the point(s) guaranteed by the Rolle's Theorem.