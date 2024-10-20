Determine the time intervals at which the speed of a ball is increasing if the ball is launched straight up from the top of a building with an initial speed of 80 ft/s 80\text{ ft/s} and a height of 50 ft 50\text{ ft} above the ground. The height (in feet) of the ball above the ground t t seconds after it is launched is given by the equation h ( t ) = − 16 t 2 + 80 t + 50 h(t)=-16t^2+80t+50 .