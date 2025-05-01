Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
281 of 0
Problem 281Multiple Choice

Find the limit: limx(2x+32x1)x\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\infty}\left(\frac{2x+3}{2x-1}\right)^{x}