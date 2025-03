Assume that function  p p p is differentiable over the entire set of real numbers, and it is known that  p ( 4.1 ) − p ( 4 ) = 0.4 p(4.1) - p(4) = 0.4 p(4.1)−p(4)=0.4. What is the estimated value of  p ′ ( 4 ) p^{\prime}(4) p′(4) using linear approximation?