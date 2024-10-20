Assume that function ﻿ p p p﻿ is differentiable over the entire set of real numbers, and it is known that ﻿ p ( 4.1 ) − p ( 4 ) = 0.4 p(4.1) - p(4) = 0.4 p(4.1)−p(4)=0.4﻿. What is the estimated value of ﻿ p ′ ( 4 ) p^{\prime}(4) p′(4)﻿ using linear approximation?