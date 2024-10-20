Given a function h ( x ) h\left(x\right) and its inverse h − 1 ( x ) h^{-1}\left(x\right) , if the slope of y = h − 1 ( x ) y=h^{-1}\left(x\right) at the point ( 5 , − 1 ) (5, -1) is 2 2 , what is h ′ ( − 1 ) ? h^{\prime}\left(-1\right)?