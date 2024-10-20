A drone is flying vertically with its height above the ground in meters given by the function f ( t ) = 30 ( 2 − e − 0.2 t cos ⁡ ( 2 t ) ) f(t)=30(2-e^{-0.2t}\cos(2t)) , where t t is the time in seconds after takeoff, for t ≥ 0 t\ge0 . Using a graphing utility, determine the intervals during the first 8 seconds 8\text{ seconds} when the drone is moving downward and upward.