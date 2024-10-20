A rocket is launched vertically up, and its height above the ground is given by the function h ( t ) = 400 t − 50 t 2 h\left(t\right)=400t-50t^2 , where h h is in meters and t t is in seconds. The graph below shows h ( t ) h\left(t\right) along with its velocity function v ( t ) = d h d t v\left(t\right)=\frac{dh}{dt} and the acceleration function a ( t ) = d 2 h d t 2 a\left(t\right)=\frac{d^2h}{dt^2} for the time interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 s 0\le t\le8\text{ s} .

Using the graph, determine the time intervals when the rocket speeds up and slows down.