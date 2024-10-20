The function f ( x ) is increasing on ( − ∞ , − 1 4 ) and ( 0 , 1 4 ) , and decreasing on ( − 1 4 , 0 ) and ( 1 4 , ∞ ) . \text{The function }f(x)\text{ is increasing on }\left(-\infty,-\frac14\right)\text{ and }\left(0,\frac14\right)\text{, and decreasing on }\left(-\frac14,0\right)\text{ and }\left(\frac14,\infty\right).