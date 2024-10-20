A car's fuel efficiency, E E , in miles per gallon ( mpg \text{mpg} ) is modeled by the equation E = m 2 + 4 m + 5 E = m^2 + 4m + 5 , where m m is the speed of the car in miles per hour ( mph \text{mph} ). The speed m m of the car at time t t hours is represented by m = ( 3 t + 2 ) mph m=\left(3t+2\right)\text{mph} . Express the fuel efficiency E E as a function of time t t .