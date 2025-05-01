Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Evaluate the integral sin1(x3)dx{{\displaystyle\int\sin^{-1}\left({\frac{x}{3}}\right)dx}} using integration by parts.