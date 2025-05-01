Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. Sequences & Series
Series
14. Sequences & Series

Series: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
116 of 0
Problem 116Multiple Choice

At least how many terms are required to estimate the alternating series n=1(1)n+11n(n+1)\displaystyle\sum_{n=1}^{\infty}(-1)^{n+1}\dfrac{1}{n(n+1)} with an error less than 0.00050.0005?