Consider the function f ( x ) = cos ⁡ x f\left(x\right)=\cos x on the interval [ 0 , 2 π ] \left\lbrack0,2\pi\right\rbrack . Using the difference quotient D ( x ) = f ( x + 0.02 ) − f ( x ) 0.02 D\left(x\right)=\frac{f\left(x+0.02\right)-f\left(x\right)}{0.02} , what does the graph of D ( x ) D\left(x\right) resemble?