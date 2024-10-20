A buoy is floating in the sea, bobbing up and down with the waves. The height H H (in feet) of the buoy above the sea level after t t seconds is given by the function H ( t ) = 3 cos ⁡ t − 3 sin ⁡ t H\left(t\right)=3\cos t-3\sin t , for t ≥ 0 t\geq{0} . Determine the times at which the velocity of the buoy is zero.