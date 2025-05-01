Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 87Multiple Choice

Determine whether the integral 1eln(1+lnx)dx\int_{1}^{e} \ln\bigl(1+\ln x\bigr)\,dx converges by using the Direct Comparison Test.