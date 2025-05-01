Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals of Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
22 of 0
Problem 22Multiple Choice

Evaluate the definite integral: 013x2xdx{\displaystyle\int_0^13^{x^2}x\,dx}