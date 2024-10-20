Write the new equation after shifting the given graph as stated below. Also, plot both graphs using the same rectangular coordinate system.

﻿ y = 1 3 ( x − 5 ) + 2 y=\frac13(x-5)+2 y=31​(x−5)+2﻿ Down ﻿ 2 2 2﻿ units, right ﻿ 3 3 3﻿ units