Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. Sequences & Series
Series
14. Sequences & Series

Series: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
110 of 0
Problem 110Multiple Choice

Consider the infinite series:
113+135+157++1(2n1)(2n+1)+\displaystyle \frac{1}{1 \cdot 3} + \frac{1}{3 \cdot 5} + \frac{1}{5 \cdot 7} + \cdots + \frac{1}{(2n - 1)(2n + 1)} + \cdots
Find the formula for the nn-th partial sum SnS_n and, if the series converges, compute its sum SS.