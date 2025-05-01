Let T T be the region bounded by y = 3 + x y = 3 + \sqrt{x} , x = 16 x = 16 , and y = 3 y = 3 . If T T is revolved about the y y -axis, forming a solid with washer cross sections, what is the inner radius of a cross section at height y y in [ 3 , 7 ] [3, 7] ?