4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 264Multiple Choice

Compute the limit using l'Hôpital's Rule: limx4x22x8x4\displaystyle \lim_{x\to4} \frac{x^2-2x-8}{x-4}