Assume that ﻿ j j j﻿ is a function that is differentiable across all real numbers, with a tangent line at ﻿ x = 0.5 x = 0.5 x=0.5﻿ given by ﻿ y = 3 x + 1 y = 3x + 1 y=3x+1﻿. Using the linear approximation to j at ﻿ x = 0.5 x = 0.5 x=0.5﻿, calculate an approximation for ﻿ j ( 0.51 ) j(0.51) j(0.51)﻿.