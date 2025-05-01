Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Introduction to Volume & Disk Method

Determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the xx-axis, the curve y=2x4y=2x^{4}, and the lines x=2x=-2 and x=2x=2 about the vertical line x=2x=2.