0. Functions
Properties of Logarithms
0. Functions

Properties of Logarithms: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 16Multiple Choice

Express the following logarithm in terms of ln2\ln 2 and ln3\ln 3: ln6.75\ln\sqrt{6.75}