Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Integrals of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
66 of 0
Problem 66Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: tanh(x3)dx{\displaystyle\int\tanh\left(\frac{x}{3}\right)\,dx}