Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
89 of 0
Problem 89Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 04dx16+x2\displaystyle \int_{0}^{4} \frac{dx}{\sqrt{16 + x^2}}