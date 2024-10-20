Consider the graph of the function ﻿ F ( x ) = x sin ⁡ x F(x)=\frac{x}{\sin x} F(x)=sinxx​﻿ to estimate the limit of ﻿ F ( x ) F(x) F(x)﻿ as ﻿ x → 0 x\to0 x→0﻿.