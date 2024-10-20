The total surface area of a cylinder having radius ﻿ r r r﻿ and height ﻿ h h h﻿ is given as ﻿ A = 2 π r ( r + h ) A=2\pi r\left(r+h\right) A=2πr(r+h)﻿. Calculate the value of ﻿ d r d h \frac{dr}{dh} dhdr​﻿ if ﻿ A = 500 π A=500\pi A=500π﻿, ﻿ r = 5 r=5 r=5﻿ and ﻿ h = 12 h=12 h=12﻿.