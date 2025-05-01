Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 95Multiple Choice

Let nn be a positive integer. The reduction formula for the integral In=xnexdx\(\displaystyle\) I_{n}=\(\int\) x^{n}e^{x}\,dx is given by:
xnexdx=xnexBxn1exdx\(\displaystyle\]\int\) x^{n}e^{x}\,dx=x^{n}e^{x}-B\(\int\) x^{n-1}e^{x}\,dx
Use the method of integration by parts to determine the value of the constant BB in terms of nn.