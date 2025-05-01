Let n n be a positive integer. The reduction formula for the integral I n = ∫ x n e x d x \(\displaystyle\) I_{n}=\(\int\) x^{n}e^{x}\,dx is given by:

∫ x n e x d x = x n e x − B ∫ x n − 1 e x d x \(\displaystyle\]\int\) x^{n}e^{x}\,dx=x^{n}e^{x}-B\(\int\) x^{n-1}e^{x}\,dx