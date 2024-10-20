Considering the functions f ( x ) = a x f\left(x\right)=a^{x} and g ( x ) = 2 e x g\left(x\right)=2e^{x} , for a > 0 a\gt{0} , when does f ( x ) f\left(x\right) grow at a slower rate compared to g ( x ) g(x) as x → ∞ x\to\infty ?