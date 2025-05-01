Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
287 of 0
Problem 287Multiple Choice

Use limits to find the horizontal asymptote (if any) of the function y=xsin(1x)y = x\sin\!\left(\frac{1}{x}\right).