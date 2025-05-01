Skip to main content
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives

Tangent Lines and Derivatives

Given that gg is the inverse function of ff, find the equation of the tangent line to the graph of gg at the point P=(f(x0),x0)P=(f\left(x_0),x_0\right).
f(x)=2x+5f(x)=\sqrt{2x + 5} for x52\displaystyle x \geq-\frac{5}{2}, x0=2 x_0=2