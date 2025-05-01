Given that g g is the inverse function of f f , find the equation of the tangent line to the graph of g g at the point P = ( f ( x 0 ) , x 0 ) P=(f\left(x_0),x_0\right) .

f ( x ) = 2 x + 5 f(x)=\sqrt{2x + 5} for x ≥ − 5 2 \displaystyle x \geq-\frac{5}{2} , x 0 = 2 x_0=2