The amplitude of a sound wave produced by a speaker decreases over time due to air resistance. The amplitude y y (in decibels) of the sound wave at time t t (in seconds) is given by the equation:

y = 5 e − t 3 cos ⁡ ( π t 6 ) y=5e^{-\frac{t}{3}}\cos\left(\frac{\pi t}{6}\right)