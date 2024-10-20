Consider the graph of the function ﻿ F ( x ) = 3 x − ⌊ x ⌋ F(x)=3x-\left\lfloor x\right\rfloor F(x)=3x−⌊x⌋﻿ to estimate the limit of ﻿ F ( x ) F(x) F(x)﻿ as ﻿ x → 3 − x\to3^{-} x→3−﻿.