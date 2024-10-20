Use Newton's method to approximate a positive root of the function ﻿ f ( x ) = sin ⁡ ( x ) + x 2 − 3 f(x)=\sin(x)+x^2-3 f(x)=sin(x)+x2−3﻿ to six digits. What is the approximate value of the root after two iterations, starting with an initial guess of x 0 = 1 x_0 = 1 ?