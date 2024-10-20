Determine the limit by dividing the numerator and the denominator by ﻿ x x x﻿ with the highest power in the denominator.

﻿ lim ⁡ x → ∞ 9 x + x − 1 2 x − 17 \displaystyle \lim_{x \to \infty} \frac{9\sqrt{x} + x^{-1}}{2x - 17} x→∞lim​2x−179x ​+x−1​﻿