A radioactive isotope sample has an initial mass of 2.5 2.5 grams. After a chemical reaction, 96 % 96\% of the sample becomes a stable isotope that decays by losing 75 % 75\% of its mass every 6 6 days. Let S ( t ) S(t) be the mass of the stable isotope (in grams) t t days after the reaction. Which function correctly models S ( t ) S(t) ?