Determine the intervals on which the function ﻿ f ( x ) = 25 − x 2 + sin ⁡ − 1 ( x 5 ) f(x) = \sqrt{25 - x^2} + \sin^{-1}\left(\frac{x}{5}\right) f(x)=25−x2 ​+sin−1(5x​)﻿ is increasing and decreasing.