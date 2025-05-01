Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums

Problem 159

The molar heat capacity at constant volume of nitrogen, Cv(T)C_v(T) (in units of cal/deg\(\text{cal}\)/\(\text{deg}\)-mol\(\text{mol}\)), varies with temperature according to the empirical formula Cv(T)=7.04+105(30T2.10T2)C_{v}(T)=7.04+10^{-5}(30T-2.10T^2), where TT is in degrees Celsius. Use Simpson’s Rule with n=6n=6 subintervals to approximate the average value of CvC_v over the range 50CT700C50^\(\circ\]\mathrm{C}\[\le\) T\(\le\) 700^\(\circ\]\mathrm{C}\). Round your answer to 22 decimal places.