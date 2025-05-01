The molar heat capacity at constant volume of nitrogen, C v ( T ) C_v(T) (in units of cal / deg \(\text{cal}\)/\(\text{deg}\) - mol \(\text{mol}\) ), varies with temperature according to the empirical formula C v ( T ) = 7.04 + 10 − 5 ( 30 T − 2.10 T 2 ) C_{v}(T)=7.04+10^{-5}(30T-2.10T^2) , where T T is in degrees Celsius. Use Simpson’s Rule with n = 6 n=6 subintervals to approximate the average value of C v C_v over the range 50 ∘ C ≤ T ≤ 700 ∘ C 50^\(\circ\]\mathrm{C}\[\le\) T\(\le\) 700^\(\circ\]\mathrm{C}\) . Round your answer to 2 2 decimal places.