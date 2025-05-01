Given that g g is the inverse function of f f , find the equation of the tangent line to the graph of g g at the point P = ( f ( x 0 ) , x 0 ) P=(f(x_0),x_0) .

f ( x ) = 2 x + 5 x − 4 \displaystyle f(x) = \frac{2x+5}{x-4} for x ≠ 4 x

eq 4 , x 0 = 2 x_0 = 2