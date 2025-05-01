Suppose f f f is even and q q q is odd. Is the function f ( q ( x ) ) f(q(x)) f ( q ( x )) even, odd, or neither?

Compute ∫ − c c f ( q ( x ) ) d x \int_{-c}^c f(q(x)) \, dx ∫ − c c f ( q ( x )) d x or express it in a simplified form.