Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
246 of 0
Problem 246Multiple Choice

Find the value of the following limit using l’Hôpital’s rule:
limx07x13x1\displaystyle \lim_{x \to 0} \frac{7^x - 1}{3^x - 1}