5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Let f(x)=3ecos(x3){\displaystyle f(x)=3e^{\cos\!\left(\tfrac{x}{3}\right)}}. Determine the locations and values of the absolute (a) maximum and (b) minimum of f(x)f\left(x\right).
Graph of f(x) = 3e^(cos(x/3)) showing oscillating curve with multiple peaks and valleys on x-y axes.