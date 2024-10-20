Which of the following graphs of f ( x ) f\left(x\right) satisfies the following conditions?

f ′ f^{\prime} ′ ( x ) > 0 ^{\prime}\left(x\right)>0 on ( − ∞ , − 1 ) (-∞,-1) , f ′ f^{\prime} ′ ( − 1 ) = 0 ^{\prime}\left(-1\right)=0 , f ′ ( 0 ) = f^{\prime}\left(0\right)= f ′ ( 2 ) = 0 f^{\prime}\left(2\right)=0 , f ′ f^{\prime} ′ ( 3 ) = 0 ^{\prime}\left(3\right)=0 , f ′ ( 4 ) = 0 f^{\prime}\left(4\right)=0 , f ′ f^{\prime} ′ ( x ) > 0 ^{\prime}\left(x\right)>0 on ( 5 , ∞ ) (5,∞)