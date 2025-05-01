Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
78 of 0
Problem 78Multiple Choice

Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} given that y=sin1(1x)+sec1(x) y=\sin^{-1}\!\bigl(\tfrac{1}{x}\bigr)+\sec^{-1}(x) where x>1 x>1 .