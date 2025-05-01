Use Euler's method with step size Δ x = 0.5 \Delta x=0.5 to estimate the value of the solution at x = 6 x=6 for the IVP y ′ = 4 y 2 ( x − 3 ) y^{\prime}=4y^2(x-3) , y ( 4 ) = − 1 4 y(4)=-\frac{1}{4} . Round Euler's approximation to 4 4 decimal places. Also, find the exact value y ( 6 ) y(6) .