13. Intro to Differential Equations
Euler's Method
Euler's Method

Use Euler's method with step size Δx=0.5\Delta x=0.5 to estimate the value of the solution at x=6x=6 for the IVP y=4y2(x3)y^{\prime}=4y^2(x-3), y(4)=14y(4)=-\frac{1}{4}. Round Euler's approximation to 44 decimal places. Also, find the exact value y(6)y(6).