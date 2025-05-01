Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
89 of 0
Problem 89Multiple Choice

Determine the volume of the solid obtained by revolving the region bounded by the xx-axis and the curve y=xcosxy= x\cos x for 0xπ20\le x\le\frac{\pi}{2} about the yy-axis.