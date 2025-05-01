For the series 1 1 + x 2 = ∑ n = 0 ∞ ( − 1 ) n x 2 n \displaystyle\frac{1}{1 + x^2}=\sum_{n=0}^{\infty}(-1)^{n}x^{2n} where 0 < x < 1 0 < x < 1 , estimate the magnitude of the error involved in using the sum of the first five terms to approximate the sum of the entire series.