14. Sequences & Series
Series
14. Sequences & Series

Series: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 117Multiple Choice

For the series 11+x2=n=0(1)nx2n\displaystyle\frac{1}{1 + x^2}=\sum_{n=0}^{\infty}(-1)^{n}x^{2n} where 0<x<10 < x < 1, estimate the magnitude of the error involved in using the sum of the first five terms to approximate the sum of the entire series.