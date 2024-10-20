A car is moving along a track, and its position function in meters after t t seconds is given by s ( t ) = 2 t 2 − 8 t + 5 s(t) = 2t^2 - 8t + 5 . For the time interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 4 0\le t\le4 , at what time is the car stationary? Also, graph the velocity function.