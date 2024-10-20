Using the defined functions p ( x ) = x 2 − 1 p(x) = x^2 - 1 and q ( x ) = { 2 x + 1 if − 2 ≤ x < 0 x 2 − 2 x if 0 ≤ x ≤ 3 q\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}2x+1\text{ if }-2\le x<0\\ x^2-2x\text{ if }0\le x\le3\end{cases} , evaluate q ( p ( 1 ) ) q\left(p\left(1\right)\right) .