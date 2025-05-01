Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Euler's Method
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Euler's Method: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 30Multiple Choice

Use Euler's method with step size Δx=0.1\Delta x=0.1 to estimate the value of the solution at x=0.5x=0.5 for the IVP y=y2+4y^{\prime} =y^2+4, y(0)=0y(0)=0. Round Euler's approximation to 44 decimal places. Also, find the exact value y(0.5)y(0.5).