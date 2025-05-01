Use Euler's method with step size Δ x = 0.1 \Delta x=0.1 to estimate the value of the solution at x = 0.5 x=0.5 for the IVP y ′ = y 2 + 4 y^{\prime} =y^2+4 , y ( 0 ) = 0 y(0)=0 . Round Euler's approximation to 4 4 decimal places. Also, find the exact value y ( 0.5 ) y(0.5) .