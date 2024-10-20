Consider the function ﻿ g ( x ) g(x) g(x)﻿ graphed over the interval ﻿ [ − 2 , 2 ] \left\lbrack-2,2\right\rbrack [−2,2]﻿. Determine the interval where the function ﻿ g ( x ) g(x) g(x)﻿ is neither continuous nor differentiable.